$1 Million Gift From Patty & Jay Baker to Launch TNPA Inaugural School Year

The Naples Players Academy of Dramatic Arts officially welcomed its first class of full-time students on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, marking a milestone moment for arts education in Southwest Florida. The innovative full-time performing arts school began its inaugural year with 28 middle and high school students enrolled, blending academic studies with intensive theatre training in acting, dance, and technical theatre.

The launch of TNPA's full-time academic program has been made possible in large part by a generous $1 million pledge from longtime Naples philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker, ensuring that the school - soon to be named The Baker Day School at TNPA - has the resources it needs to establish a strong foundation during its first several years. An inaugural fundraising benefit will be held November 5th, 2025 to further invest in the groundbreaking work being done at TNPA.

Housed within The Naples Players' newly renovated facility, TNPA offers a unique curriculum that integrates rigorous academic coursework with professional-level theatre training. Students not only study core subjects through accredited academic partners but also participate in performance opportunities, technical apprenticeships, and community engagement initiatives.

The school's mission reflects The Naples Players' broader commitment to accessibility and excellence, providing scholarships and financial aid to ensure that all students—regardless of background—can pursue their passion for the arts.

About TNP Academy

The Naples Players Academy of Dramatic Arts (TNPA) provides afterschool and full-time performing arts training to middle and high school students year-round. The full-time Academy - soon to be called The Baker Day School - is a comprehensive education that combines academic coursework with intensive theatre training in acting, dance, and technical theatre. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and integrated performance opportunities, TNPA equips students with the skills, confidence, and creativity to excel both on stage and in life.

Benefit Event Details:

What: TNPA Inaugural Fundraising Benefit - "An Evening for Education"

When: Wednesday, November 5th, 2025 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Naples Players Sugden Plaza

Price: Individual Tickets: $250, Reserved Tables: $2500, Sponsorships: $5000