The Studio Players Will Present CLARK GABLE SLEPT HERE By Michael McKeever

Due to production issues, The Studio Players has replaced their June, 2022 show All New People with Clark Gable SLEPT HERE by Michael McKeever.

As one of the silver screen's brightest stars charms his way through the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, his staff tries to figure out what to do with the dead male prostitute on the bedroom floor of his hotel suite. Award-winning playwright Michael McKeever takes a look behind the closed doors of the Hollywood elite, and presents a jet-black satire on what it means to be a "man" in the make-believe world of motion pictures, where nothing is ever what it seems and closets are used for so much more than hanging up your Tom Ford tuxedo.

Adult language and content.

Casting call will be Tuesday, November 30th from 7pm-8:45pm at the Golden Gate Community Centers Joan Jenks Auditorium 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, Florida.

Casting:

Gage Holland, early 30's, a hotel manager - Male

Estella, late 20's, a hotel maid (must speak Spanish) - Female

Jarrod "Hilly" Hilliard, 50's, a super manager/agent - Male

Morgan Wright, 40's, gorgeous and smart, a Hollywood "fixer" -Female

Travis, Early 20's, a dead male prostitute - Good looking in-shape Male

This is a fast pace One Act dark comedy and comedic timing is a must. Rehearsal begins April 4, 2022 - 3 nights a week from 7pm-9pm.