Review: TITANIQUE at Lido 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Titanique at Paris’s Théâtre du Lido is an unhinged theatrical riot that transforms the storied cabaret venue into the “Ship of Dreams” for an uproarious, interactive, and highly entertaining spectacle—once again, as in all recent productions, using the Lido’s legendary waterfalls to great effect! Running from April 24 to July 6, this English-language jukebox musical, performed with French surtitles, fuses the sweeping romance of James Cameron’s Titanic with the powerhouse anthems of Céline Dion, delivering a campy, heartfelt, and side-splitting parody that’s equal parts absurd and touching. At a brisk hour and forty minutes without intermission, the production packs non-stop hilarity, 90s nostalgia, and vocal fireworks, making it a must-see for fans of the film, Dion devotees, and anyone craving theatrical enchantment.

Boasting the same kind of acid, yet affectionate, humor as Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway series, the zany story centers on British singer Astrid Harris as Céline Dion herself, who storms a Titanic Museum tour in a fabulous fur coat to hijack the narrative and retell Jack and Rose’s love story through her gloriously queer, larger-than-life lens. As she spins the tale, the lines between historical tragedy, Hollywood romance, and 90s pop fantasia blur, with Dion’s hits like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” “I’m Alive,” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” serving as the emotional and comedic backbone. The plot playfully reimagines iconic Titanic moments—Jack (Oliver Bales) sketching Rose (Jenny O'Leary), the “I’m flying” bow scene, the tragic sinking—with outrageous twists: a scheming Cal Hockley (Sam Ferriday), a sassy Molly Brown (Jenny O’Leary), and even a surprise iceberg in the shape of a showstopping Tina Turner (Damien Winchester). Subplots weave in a fictional feud between Dion and the Titanic film crew, alongside pop culture jabs at everyone from Britney Spears to RuPaul’s Drag Race. The interactive element invites audience participation, with cast members like Tim Walton as Captain Victor Garber breaking the fourth wall to riff with the crowd, ensuring every performance feels fresh. The climax, set against the Lido’s iconic water fountain, transforms the sinking ship into a surreal, glitter-soaked pop concert, leaving audiences howling with laughter and singing along.

Directed by Tye Blue, whose work on The Cher Show mastered pop iconography, the production balances campy excess with heartfelt moments. The razor-sharp script, co-written by Blue, Marla Mindelle (Sister Act), and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions: The Musical), pops with modern references and surprising warmth, celebrating Titanic, Dion, and the magic of musical theater. Musical direction by Nick Burgess (Mamma Mia!) amplifies Dion’s hits with a tight live band, while choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl) blends 90s pop moves with Broadway flair. The ensemble infuses every scene with infectious energy and subtle improvisation, keeping performances delightfully unpredictable. The Lido’s stage dazzles with inventive scenography—a tilting ship deck, cascading water effects, and a 90s-inspired pop aesthetic—paired with costumes by David C. Woolard (The Rocky Horror Show), marrying Edwardian elegance with glittery drag excess, from ball gowns with neon accents to Jack’s sparkly-sneakered suspenders.

A global sensation honed from Off-Broadway to London and now Paris, Titanique is certainly no musical masterpiece, but it's a fun, fast-paced, and pleasantly irreverant and addition to the juke-box musical subgenre. After this summer import, we are looking forward to the next in-house production, revisiting the famous French musical movie The Young Girls of Rochefort with music by the great Michel Legrand, and odd choice if done in English with a British cast. The stage musical version of Victor Victoria based on a movie French audiences adore would have been a much better choice.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a France News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...