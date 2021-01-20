Galerie Frank Elbaz Announces The Selection Of Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili For The Louis Roederer Discovery Award 2021

galerie frank elbaz has announced the selection of Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili for the Louis Roederer Discovery Award 2021.

Since its creation, the Rencontres d'Arles has promoted photography and all its stakeholders, from photographers to artists, curators and publishers. With this in mind, the Rencontres associates the Louis Roederer Discovery Award with all exhibition spaces. Through their trailblazing work, galleries, art centers, non-profits, independent venues and institutions are often the first to support emerging artists.

The 11 projects were selected from numerous submissions, largely from Europe. Reflecting a desire to question and rethink techniques and genres, they attest to a keen interest in the body and its place in the world as well as in the materiality of photography. The shortlisted projects will be on display at the next Rencontres d'Arles.

These artists take photographs, make videos, create installations, explore archives and experiment with digital tools. They tell stories-personal, collective or intergenerational, real or fictionalized; turn the medium's processes, canons and gestures upside-down; and develop them in physical or virtual space. Some express their commitment and perspectives on their environment in abstraction or novel forms, others through narratives that comment on a humanity both tense and mobile.