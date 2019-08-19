CYRANO DE BERGERAC to Play at Theatre Ranelagh

The classic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac will play at Theatre Ranelagh Sept. 14 through Oct. 13.

Cyrano is an intrepid musketeer, belonging to the Cadet Company of Gascony. He is in love with his cousin Roxane but dares to declare to her ... So beautiful ... And he so ugly with his huge nose. For love, in despair, he agrees to protect Christian, his rival and even help to seduce Roxane.

Songs, music, fights, ten actors and a virtuoso violinist at the service of this eminently sound, rhythmic and faithful version of Rostand's masterpiece!

The creative team includes Jean Philippe Daguerre (Director), Aramis Monroy (Violin), Glen Rouxel (Violin), Petr Ruzicka (Original music), Corrine Rossi (Costumes) and Vanessa Rey-Coyrehourcq (Sets and Accessories).

The cast features Stéphane Dauch, Charlotte Matzneff, Simon Larvaron, Edouard Rouland, Grégoire Bourbier, Yves Roux, Antoine Guiraud, Didier Lafaye, Geoffrey Callènes, Emilien Fabrizio, Christophe Mie, Xavier Lenczewski, Nicolas Le Guyader, Barbara Lamballais and Mona Thanaël.

For tickets and more information about Cyrano de Bergerac, tap here.





