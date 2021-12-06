Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Fort Wayne: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Leslie Beauchamp - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 41%



THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY

38%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

14%

Brittney Coughlin -- Purdue Fort WayneLeslie Beauchamp -- Civic

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Gomes - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 41%

Austin Rausch - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 30%

Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Andrew Sherman - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 48%

James Stover - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 39%

Leslie Beauchammp - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Play

John O'Connell - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 38%

Christopher Murphy - THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 19%

Brad Beauchamp - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 18%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Andrew Sherman - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 37%

James Stover - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 21%

Christopher Murphy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 17%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Derek Hockemeyer - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 68%

Rick Henly - AT YOUR OWN RISK - Pulse opera house 32%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Ziegler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 43%

Mark Ridgeway - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 27%

Corey Lee - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 8%



Best Musical

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 69%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 31%



Best Performer In A Musical

Aaron Hawley - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 18%

Kaylee Martin - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 16%

Bella Hadley - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 10%



Best Performer In A Play

Evan Snaufer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 27%

Timya Townsend - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 18%

Sean Findlay - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 15%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Timya Townsend - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 30%

Erin Butler - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue Fort Wayne 15%

Avery Garrett - ANNIE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 13%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emersen Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 61%

Travis Fisher - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 39%



Best Play

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 63%

THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 26%

THE WOLVES - First Presbyterian Theater 11%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 46%

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 22%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Purdue Fort Wayne 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Zeigler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 48%

Mark Ridgeway - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 35%

Adam Fletcher - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 7%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kai Bowers - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 53%

Mariah Roberts - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 14%

Ron Wartzok - OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 13%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

ALL THAT JAZZ - Three Rivers Music Theatre 30%

IT TAKES A WOMAN - Three Rivers Music Theatre 24%

A VERY MERRY LIVING ROOM CHRISTMAS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 23%



Best Streaming Play

THE PENELOPIAD - Purdue Fort Wayne 63%

OF SOUND MIND - Pulse Opera House 37%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Auriana Molina - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 22%

Kaylee Martin - THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue University Fort Wayne 16%

Henry Wedler - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 12%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Gabrielle Harter - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 27%

Chase Lomont - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 20%

Jesse Harris - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Purdue University Fort Wayne 20%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

LES MISERABLES - FWSMT 33%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - PFW 25%

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY - Purdue Fort Wayne 17%

