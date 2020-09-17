Rhinehart Music Center to Stream J. Mark McVey's Virtual BROADWAY AND BEYOND Concert

The stream will take place on Sunday, September 20 at 3pm, and will be available for 30 days afterwards.

The St. Joseph Performing Arts Association is bringing Broadway into the homes of its supporters and patrons of the Rhinehart Music Center, News Press Now reports.

Performers for the virtual concert include J. Mark McVey and Christy Tarr-McVey.

The show is available to purchase for $22 at the association's website HERE.

Read the full story HERE.

Best known for having performed the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables more than 3200 times, J. Mark McVey's "Broadway And Beyond" show features an eclectic group of songs by some of the world's greatest composers and lyricists from shows including West Side Story, Anything Goes, South Pacific, They're Playing Our Song, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables and many more. He sings of love and inspiration from 22 years serving as Maestro Marvin Hamlisch's tenor of choice with the greatest symphonies around the globe.

