PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE to Come On Down to Embassy Theatre

"Come on down" to the Embassy Theatre for The Price is Right Live on Nov. 13!

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car!

Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular gameshow ... from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, The Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

Always dreamed of getting to play on a gameshow? To register for chance to be a contestant, visit registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office.

For tickets and more information about The Price is Right Live, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Wayne Stories

More Hot Stories For You