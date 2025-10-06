Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to be Presented at Actors Theatre Of Indiana

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Halloween, Actors Theatre of Indiana will present Young Frankenstein. There's nothing like Mel Brooks' madcap comedy as it collides with Mary Shelley's classic monster tale in Young Frankenstein.

Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist of legend, has died and left everything to his grandson, Frederick, who wants nothing to do with the family's notorious legacy. To settle his inheritance, he travels to his grandfather's castle in Transylvania, meeting the grandson of Victor's loyal henchman, Igor; the beautiful lab assistant, Inga; and the mysterious Frau Blücher. Before long, Frederick is sucked into his grandfather's experiments and succeeds in creating human life. But by the time they realize that the Monster's been accidentally given an abnormal brain, the Monster has already escaped, seemingly set to terrorize the countryside like the Frankensteinian monsters before him. Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather? Or will he succeed where the others have not and turn his Monster into a dapper, intelligent man about town?

Young Frankenstein is a hilarious take on the classic horror story, combining zany antics, a witty script, and high energy comedic performances for one unforgettable, hilarious adventure in Transylvania.

Young Frankenstein (West End Version) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. The show will be presented at The Studio Theatre on the campus of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. It will run from October 24 through November 9.