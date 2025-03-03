Meet The Cast Of ATI's Latest LabSeries KANNON GETS THE WIGGLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LAB Series program is Actors Theatre of Indiana’s commitment to nurturing new plays and playwrights. A new play is presented/read by real actors in an intimate setting. This is followed by an interactive talkback session where you, as a member of the audience, get to be an active participant in helping with the future development of the show.



During the talkback session following the musical, you will have the opportunity to offer comments, suggestions and give input about the script. This helps the authors with ideas and directions to take the show as it continues to be developed for eventual professional productions and publication. This is a unique and engaging chance for the community to have a voice and actively participate in the creative process.



For this particular musical, Kannon Gets the Wiggles, a team of some of Indianapolis’ best professional actors are joined by actors from Ball State University, all under the direction of Ball State faculty member David Little. This musical also has a great message for audiences of all ages and is a truly moving production.



Kannon is just like any other 2nd grader. He loves his mom, his dog Murphy, and comic book superheroes. When Kannon has a seizure at his new school and is diagnosed with epilepsy, he has to find the courage to face this battle as Super Kannon and empower others to be epilepsy heroes as well. This touching and funny theatre-for-young-audiences piece teaches everyone that with friends, family and courage you can face any battle!



The following is the cast of this presentation of Kannon Gets the Wiggles. Plan to come out and meet them in person.



David Taylor LITTLE

(Director) has worked all over the U.S. as a director of plays, musicals and operas. His productions have been seen at Blue Lake Opera, Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company, The Theatre Factory, The Gilbert Theatre, and the Department of Theatre and Dance at Ball State University where he is on the directing faculty. He was an assistant director for the 24-Hour Plays on Broadway for 3 consecutive years. David is also a published and frequently produced playwright. His award winning 10-minute play Podunk was recently published in the Smith & Kraus anthology of Best Plays of 2024. His plays Christmas Gifts and All Out for Christmas,appeared live on Indiana Public Radio in 2019 and 2023. His young adult play, The Disappearance of Ezra Clybourne was broadcast on Blue Lake Public Radio in 2023 and will be licensed by Next Stage Press starting in April.



ROLIN MAINS

(Music Director/Composer) has worked as a self-employed musician for over 35 years. He has played keyboards on national tours, recorded in studios from Indiana to Nashville, produced award-winning records (Best Instrumental Dove Award, 1998), recorded his own record (A Time To Dance), produced concerts for shows at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center in NYC, composed music for film and stage, and has music directed in Nashville and NYC for over 15 years. He was named “Best Music Director” by the Nashville Scene in 2011. He has underscored live improvised music for several non-musical theatrical productions including Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s Twelfth Night, King Lear, Midsummer Night’s Dream,

and The Tempest. Mains moved to Fort Wayne, IN in July of 2021 and teaches at the Academy of Music at Sweetwater and is a full-time Lecturer in Music and Theater at PFW.





(Miss Allen) is delighted to be returning to ATI to be a part of this process! Originally from Indianapolis, she recently graduated from North Central College with a B.A. in Musical Theatre and now works as a Chicago-based actor. ATI credits include She Loves Me. Other theatre credits include Renascence, Mill Girls, Into the Woods and The Pirates of Penzance.

(Andee) is an Indianapolis-based actor and theatre artist who is passionate about new works and TYA! Jaddy is grateful to be a part of another LAB series and has been onstage with ATI in Mr. Confidential, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and the upcoming production of 9 to 5! Ciucci has also performed locally with Beef and Boards, IRT, ISO, Phoenix Theatre, American Lives, Constellation Stage, and Indy Shakes.



KEITH POTTS

(Mr. Burke) is thrilled to work with ATI again having played Chip in Spelling Bee and music directing Edwin Drood, Ruthless and Forbidden Broadway. He has performed at venues across the country and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Boston Conservatory of Music.

(Peggy)was recently seen on the ATI stage in their productions of Forbidden Broadway, She Loves Me and Whodunit. A proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, credits include: Off-Broadway, National and International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Cabaret, Symphony Orchestras, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Film & TV…. She has had the pleasure of working with such artists as: Ben Vereen, Sandy Duncan, Claude Aikins, Comden & Green, Cy Coleman, Avery Schrieber, Joel Grey, Cyndi Lauper, Fred Waring & his famous Pennsylvanians, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Jerry Michell, Diane Rehm, Billy Stritch, Patricia Wilson …. A Native of N.J. and long- time resident of NYC, Cindy now resides in Carmel with her lovely partner Judy Fitzgerald.



MARK GOETINGER

(Dr. Chip): has spent most of his adult life as a professional actor. His acting work has carried him to sixteen different states and two foreign countries. He has been a mainstay at the Indiana

Repertory Theatre for many years where he has performed in nearly one hundred productions. Last spring, he premiered the one man show And I will Follow at Phoenix Theatre, written by Bennet Ayres. In the fall he did his fourth production of Fiddler on the Roof at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre alternately playing Tevya and Lazar Wolf.



