MAMMA MIA! to Sparkle at Honeywell Center

Wabash Area Community Theater has a dream, many songs to sing as they present Mamma Mia! Sept. 27-29 at Honeywell Center.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, and a book by Catherine Johnson.

Don't miss your chance to see the dancing queens in action! Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.

For more information and tickets to Mamma Mia!, tap here.





