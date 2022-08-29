Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne in February 2023

Performances run February 18-26.

Fort Wayne News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  
HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne in February 2023

Hello, Dolly! comes to the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne in February 2023. Performances run February 18-26.

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Along the way Dolly finds more than a few friends and their exploits are certain to thrill and entertain.

The show's unforgettable songs include "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Hello, Dolly!," "Elegance," and "It Only Takes a Moment." The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has only done one previous production of Hello, Dolly! in 1984. We are thrilled to now bring this beloved musical to a largely new audience.





More Hot Stories For You


Carmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next MonthCarmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next Month
August 22, 2022

The Carmel International Arts Festival is excited to host artists from two of Carmel’s Sister Cities during this year’s event, to be held September 24-25 in the Arts & Design District. 
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort WayneELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne
August 9, 2022

Elf the Musical will be presented at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne this holiday season. Performances run November 5-20, 2022.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Salomon Farm Park in DecemberA CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Salomon Farm Park in December
August 8, 2022

Summit City Music Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol returns to Salomon Farm Park in December.
Songbook Academy Concerts To Be Livestreamed This WeekSongbook Academy Concerts To Be Livestreamed This Week
July 19, 2022

Lovers of timeless popular music can watch online this week as 40 talented high school vocalists from across the country perform in three concerts hosted by the Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, Michael Feinstein.
CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!
July 19, 2022

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. With these being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by 'A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman.'