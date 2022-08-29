Hello, Dolly! comes to the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne in February 2023. Performances run February 18-26.

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Along the way Dolly finds more than a few friends and their exploits are certain to thrill and entertain.

The show's unforgettable songs include "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Hello, Dolly!," "Elegance," and "It Only Takes a Moment." The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has only done one previous production of Hello, Dolly! in 1984. We are thrilled to now bring this beloved musical to a largely new audience.