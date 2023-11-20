Fort Wayne Youtheatre​​​​​​​ And Fort Wayne Children's Choir Collaborate on A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Fort Wayne Youtheatre will present an all-new production of the holiday hit A Charlie Brown Christmas this December. Partnering with the Fort Wayne Children's Choir, each performance will feature a hand selected ensemble of singers bringing to life Vince Guaraldi's original score.

Charles M. Schulz's Emmy Award-winning A Charlie Brown Christmas has been warming hearts since it debuted on television over 50 years ago. Now the whole family can join Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, good ol' Charlie Brown and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas live on stage!

“A Charlie Brown Christmas is a classic,” says Director Christopher J. Murphy. “When I think back to Christmas as a child, fond memories of the family snuggled up around the television set come to mind. This story reminds us of what the holidays are really about – being around our loved ones. We hope that you will invite your family and friends to join you in attending this heartwarming holiday treasure.”

Shows will be held at First Presbyterian Theater from December 8-17, 2023. Performance times for the first weekend are 7pm on December 8th and 3pm on December 9 & 10th. The following weekend, performances will be at 7pm on December 15th and 3pm on December 16th and 17th. December 16th is also the annual Breakfast with Santa event at 10am, followed by a 12pm show.

Tickets are $15.00 for all ages and $12.00 for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 260-422-4226. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday.

For more information on our Breakfast with Santa Event on December 16, 2023, please visit our website at https://www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/breakfast-with-santa.