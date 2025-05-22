Feinstein's at the Hotel Carmichael Resident Magician David Ranalli Returns May 30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Did you know that Feinstein's inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel has a resident magician? For years now, David Ranalli, an extraordinary magician whose mind-bending illusions, captivating stage presence and unique style, has held his audiences spellbound.

THE MAGIC OF DAVID RANALLI is not just a performance—it's a mesmerizing journey into the world of mystery, wonder, and surprise. Ranalli's shows are designed to be interactive, funny, and showcase jaw-dropping illusions that will blow your mind.

The magician believes that magic is not only a form of art, but can also help wake people up from real-life distractions, inspire people, and build a better world. Ranalli started magic at age 13 after meeting David Copperfield backstage. He went to college at Southern Illinois University, attending with scholarships from the Society of American Magicians. He got his first gig performing in restaurants by age 14. He now writes and produces his own shows.

Each of Ranalli's tricks is carefully crafted to dazzle and delight. He brings a fresh, innovative twist to classic magic, making each moment feel unpredictable. From intimate close-up tricks to grand illusions that defy logic, Ranalli's show is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

His one-of-a-kind show isn't just about watching—it's about participating. Ranalli invites his audience into the magic, creating an interactive experience that makes every performance unique. Whether you're a lifelong fan of magic or seeing it for the first time, Ranalli will leave you wondering how it was all possible.

Ranalli, trained in the art of magic, mentalism and hypnosis mostly does shows in his hometown of Chicago, as well as in Indy. He has traveled the U.S. and performed in major cities. He generally performs at Feinstein's one evening per month.

He has performed with celebrities like P!NK, Magic Johnson, Andrew Luck, Pat McAfee, Miles Turner, Simon Pagenaud, Michael Feinstein and Chris Jones, to name a few. He has been featured as a two-time TEDx Speaker and starred in several TV commercials.

His next performance at Feinstein's is coming up on Friday, May 30. His June performance is on Saturday, June 14. Odds are, you'll be so captivated, you'll return to see him work his magic every single month! Ranalli's show is intended for fans 10 years of age and older.

Check out the website to get your tickets for this event and to show what else is coming up: www.feinsteinshc.com. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.com. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

