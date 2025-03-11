ESQUE Comes to Feinsteins at Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ESQUE will come to Feinstein's Cabaret inside the Hotel Carmichael. With credits including Broadway National Tours, professional theatre, symphony shows, dance companies, and concert appearances, these singers, dancers, musicians and top cabaret artists premier their first installment of burlesque extraordinaire at Feinstein's.

Coming up on Friday, April 4, and returning on Saturday, May 31, Worcel Shepard Productions presents ESQUE. Prepare to step into a world of glam, glitter, and dazzling decadence with this sensational burlesque show now gracing the stage at Feinstein's Cabaret inside the Hotel Carmichael. This sultry, high-energy performance blends the art of striptease with captivating choreography, and a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour.

The show features a cast of talented performers who bring both classic burlesque tradition and bold, contemporary twists to the stage. With its luxurious setting at Feinstein's, known for its intimate ambiance and world-class entertainment, ESQUE promises an unforgettable experience for lovers of provocative artistry and bold, thrilling performances. The cast includes Champagne Booblé, Coda Le Beau, Johnnie Serenade, Kiki Uka-lei-mi, Miss Raleigh 1999, Red Hedda Hopper and Spearmint and Juicy Fruit, The Double Take Twins

Fans of Carol Worcel will be thrilled to know she is also part of the show, as well as serving as director of the production, along with Alexa Abbott, Kelvin Burzon, Cynthia Collins, Johnnie Ray Hughes, Emmaline Tolley, Jill Kelly Howe and Deb Wims.

The show is choreographed by Carol Worcel and Kenny Shepard (“Best Choreographer,” Broadway World 2024). Costumes are being done by Anthony Sirk (“Best Costume Designer,” Broadway World 2024), Lighting Designer is James Ledesma. Sound Editor will be Zach Rosing (“Best Sound Designer,” Broadway World 2024) and Production Manager is Susan Gilbert.

Whether you're a connoisseur of burlesque or a newcomer to the scene, ESQUE will leave you mesmerized, immersed in a celebration of beauty, confidence, and creativity. Indulge in an evening of seductive charm and cheeky fun, all set against the chic backdrop of one of Indianapolis' most iconic venues. ESQUE is where elegance meets allure, and every performance is a showstopper.

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind burlesque experience at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael—where the art of tease meets true sophistication. Don't miss this sexy, flexy artform – intended for adults only! Each date, April 4 and May 31, two shows will be offered. One at 7pm and one at 10 pm. Doors for the 7 o'clock show will open at 5 for dinner and beverages. They will re-open at 9:15 for the 10 o'clock show.

Comments