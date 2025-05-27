 tracking pixel
DINNER WITH DIVAS is Coming to Feinstein's In Carmel in June

The event will take place on June 20th.

By: May. 27, 2025
DINNER WITH DIVAS is Coming to Feinstein's In Carmel in June Image
Come out and join Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael for DINNER with DIVAS hosted by Veranda L'Ni on June 20. 

This will be a fabulous evening of entertainment and indulgence! Get ready to be mesmerized by Cleveland's Tallest Drag Queen, Veranda L'Ni as she hosts an unforgettable night filled with glamour, laughter, and incredible performances by talented divas.

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a night of entertainment, DINNER with DIVAS is the perfect event to indulge your senses and create lasting memories. Don't miss out on this evening drag show and extraordinary experience! Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks. The show will run from 7:30 to 10 pm.



