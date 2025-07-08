Album Release Event At Feinstein's to Celebrate BASIE ROCKS! With Jazz Artist Deborah Silver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time #1 Billboard Jazz artist Deborah Silver is known for her unique takes on classic standards, rock & pop hits. She is renowned for her dynamic jazz interpretations across genres and has earned high praise from entertainment legends. Music icon Quincy Jones declared, “Whatever she sings, she owns, making every note matter!” Rex Reed of the New York Observer praises, “When Deborah Silver takes over a mic, she's a thrill, a swinging show-biz whirlwind... and a bargain at any price!

This special Album Release Event at Feinstein's celebrates Basie Rocks!, the brand-new album Deborah Silver recorded with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.

From JazzTimes Magazine: “Vocalist Deborah Silver has never been shy to a challenge or slow to the punch. It's clear from the manner in which she's sung and swung elements of the Great American Songbook on previous recordings such as The Gold Standards and Glitter & Grits, the latter reflective of her Mississippi roots and her mom's training as an opera singer.

Yet on Basie Rocks! — co-starring the Count Basie Orchestra — the singer belts beyond her usually nuanced theatrical tones with a feel for the robust.

‘My mom's bold opera voice definitely echoes in my bones,” says Silver, enthusiastically. “But funny enough, I didn't change my singing for Basie Rocks! I just finally had the chance to sing like the big band singer I've always been at heart.'”

Along with her signature glamour and powerhouse vocals, Silver delivers a swinging twist to rock classics by The Beatles, Elton John, Peter Frampton, Steve Miller, the Eagles and more as she performs songs from Basie Rocks! Silver illuminates the timeless classics of The Great American Songbook with her distinctive style and unmatched charisma. Audiences rave about her electrifying, genre-defying performance! Doors will open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks. This very special show will begin at 7:30.



