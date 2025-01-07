Actors Theatre Of Indiana's 20th Anniversary Season Rolls Into New Year With WHODUNIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Theatre of Indiana continues its 2024-2025 Season on January 31 with Whodunit … The Musical by longtime Broadway actor & playwright Ed Dixon and directed by Dr. Julie Lyn Barber, head of Musical Theatre at Purdue Ft. Wayne.

Brace yourself for this farcical musical mystery based on The Circular Staircase and The Bat by Mary Roberts Rinehart, often considered “America's Agatha Christie.”

Whodunit … The Musical runs January 31 to February 16 and features two Thursday night shows and two Sunday afternoon matinees in addition to regular Friday and Saturday evening shows inside The Studio Theatre on the campus of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

A wealthy socialite , a Miss Marple in the making, and her cockney maid rent a beautiful Connecticut summer home in 1931. When they arrive, all the help has quit, except for a very odd butler who warns that something strange is going on.

They are soon joined by the socialite's niece who's brought a friend … a “friend” who turns out to be a young man! Heavens! After a night of attempted break-ins, the sound of gunshots, and the discovery of a dead body – or two – the detective arrives and things get REALLY strange as the detective, led by apair of hilarious would-be sleuths reminiscent of Lucy and Ethel trapped in a haunted house, attempts to solve the crimes! Whodunit is a tuneful, riotous romp that's part mystery, part drawing room farce, and all musical comedy.

Get your tickets by calling The Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 317.843.3800 or by visiting ATIstage.org.

ABOUT ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA

Actors Theatre of Indiana was founded in 2005 with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, heading into their 20th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.

