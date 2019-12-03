ArtServe Launches Campaign To Create Black Box Theatre; Announces First Theatrical Artist-in-Residence

Today, ArtServe is launching its "#OpenTheBlackBox" year-end capital campaign. The 30-year-old non-profit is timing the initiative to coincide with GivingTuesday, the international generosity movement.

This month, ArtServe aims to receive $30,000 from private donors to supplement $100,000 in grant money. The funding will transform ArtServe's west wing into a black box theatre - a wide-open and single-level space for plays, concerts, films, literary readings, and other community events. Close proximity to performers will provide an intimate, multisensory experience unique to the region.

The black box will be the focal point for ArtServe's recently launched creative laboratory, designed to help socially conscious artists collaborate, experiment and reach diverse audiences. From painters to poets to opera singers and more, "artivists" are tackling issues such as economic inequality, socio-political upheaval and indigenous incarceration.

"We're asking the community to support us as we enter a new decade - as we make art and social impact collide," said Executive Director Craig W. Johnson. "Help us invent the future of Broward County's cultural identity."

ArtServe is also announcing a partnership with Fort Lauderdale-based New City Players (NCP), ArtServe's first theatrical artist-in-residence.

In May, NCP will perform Quiara Alegría Hudes's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Water by the Spoonful." The third piece in a trilogy, the play tells the tale of a wounded Iraq war veteran coming to terms with the meaning of life after coming home to Philadelphia.

"Theatrical performances pull us forward, out of ourselves, into the life of another, helping us feel part of something bigger than ourselves," said New City Players Producing Artistic Director Tim Davis. "Entering our fifth season, we are proud to call ArtServe our new home. We share the goal of using art to foster empathy and unity."

Please visit http://bit.ly/ArtServe2020 to make your donation now through the end of December and spread the word on social media using #OpenTheBlackBox.





