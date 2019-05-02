THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Helsinki City Theater in Late 2019!

THE LITTLE MERMAID is swimming over to Finland at Helsinki City Theater from August 27 to December 31, 2019.

In the autumn of 2019, the great stage of the City Theater will become an underwater magic world when the enchanting Disney's great mermaid Little Mermaid arrives in Helsinki. Young Mermaid Ariel wants to leave the maritime kingdom and live in the world of people. Ariel falls in love with the prince and makes a merino merry contract to live with her loved one.



The Little Mermaid is a fascinating wonderful, timeless love story, a magical beautiful music has charmed audiences around the musical world ui and now finally in the hearts of spectators also in Helsinki. Instructor behind the Kinky Boots success musical - Samuel Harjanne.



Music Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and script Doug Wright. Based on HC Andersen's fairy tale and the Disney film (produced by Howard Ashmanand John Musker, script and direction by John Musker and Ron Clements)



originally developed by Disney Theatrical Productions

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.lippu.fi/lippuja.html?affiliate=ADV&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=2359611&includeOnlybookable=false&xtmc=Helsingin_Kaupunginteatteri&xtnp=1&xtcr=1





