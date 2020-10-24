Aleksanterin Teatteri Announces Drag Night With Pola Ivanka and NikoLa

Performances run Friday, 6 November and Friday, 20 November.

Aleksanterin teatteri will present a special night of drag this November.

In a drag night starred by gorgeous divas Pola and NikoLa, the theatre is transporting you from one atmosphere to another, from sentimental shades to a charming drama.

You can get tickets either from Ticketmaster's online store at https://bit.ly/33H6yvC or from the theater's ticket sales (09) 676 980 (Mon-Fri from 12-18 am to 12-18 pm & Sat - Sunday at 12-17).

