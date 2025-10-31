Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Fargo North High

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the moment the lights dim and the first eerie notes echo through the auditorium, Fargo North High School’s Evil Dead The Musical (High School Edition) makes one thing clear, this show is out for blood, laughter, and pure campy fun. Directed by Tom and Rachel Gillen, this production takes the cult classic horror-comedy and transforms it into a riotous night of music, mayhem, and buckets of theatrical creativity.

At the center of the chaos is Seth Lamont as Ash, the unlikely hero with a chainsaw for a hand and a knack for surviving demonic possession. Lamont commands the stage with easy charisma and razor-sharp comedic timing, capturing both the swagger and the silliness that make Ash such an iconic figure. His chemistry with Gabi Mosser’s Linda is especially delightful in “Housewares Employee,” a tongue-in-cheek romantic duet that sets the tone for the show’s gleeful absurdity.

Lillian Dybing delivers a standout performance as Cheryl, Ash’s sister whose journey from innocent to possessed is one of the show’s comic high points. Dybing nails every manic laugh and physical gag, drawing big reactions from the crowd. Amelia Zosel (Annie) brings a burst of confident energy to the second act, balancing her character’s intelligence with a wild streak that feels perfectly at home in this demon-filled cabin.

Vaughn Tarnow (Scott) and Ella Clark (Shelly) have fantastic chemistry, leaning into the over-the-top humor with gusto, while Thomas Webb (Ed) and Rowan Nelson (Jake) round out the main character's with memorable comedic flair. Each performer embraces the exaggerated tone of Evil Dead without ever losing sincerity, making the ridiculous feel remarkably polished.

Musically, the show is a blast. “It Won’t Let Us Leave” builds genuine tension before bursting into gleeful chaos. “What the Heck Was That?” and “Join Us” bring sharp harmonies and infectious group energy. “Bit Part Demon” is a crowd favorite thanks to its clever self-awareness, while “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Kandarian Demons” is both hilarious and impressively sung. By the time the cast reaches “Do the Necronomicon,” the entire theater is practically dancing along. And the grand finale, “It’s Time,” delivers exactly what fans came for, a splatter-filled, joyfully gory spectacle that left those in the “Splash Zone” absolutely covered and absolutely thrilled.

The ensemble deserves a huge shout-out for bringing the world of Evil Dead to life with boundless energy and commitment. From the creepy forest spirits to the mischievous demons, every performer adds to the show’s chaotic charm. The “trees” in particular nearly steal the show with their perfectly timed physical comedy and delightfully over-the-top antics, proving that even the foliage in this production has personality.

Behind the scenes, Fargo North’s production team deserves serious applause. Vocal Director Katie Damico ensures the cast’s harmonies soar above the rock-infused score. Dr. Eric Saari leads the pit with precision and power, keeping the energy high without overpowering the young voices. Choreographer David Triptow infuses the musical numbers with clever, kinetic movement that keeps the action alive from start to finish. Costume Director Liv Helm perfectly captures the show’s campy horror aesthetic, and Technical Director David Harvey’s set and effects work make the cabin come alive in all its blood-soaked glory.

It’s clear this team knows exactly what kind of show Evil Dead The Musical is supposed to be - loud, irreverent, and just a little bit unhinged. Yet beneath all the laughs and gore lies a real sense of craft and care. Every lighting cue, sound effect, and over-the-top moment feels intentional, and that’s what makes this production such a success.

Fargo North High School has pulled off something special here. Evil Dead The Musical isn’t just a student show, it’s a full-throttle celebration of creativity, teamwork, and fearless performance. It’s the kind of night where you laugh until your sides hurt, jump from your seat in surprise, and leave the theater with a huge grin (and maybe a few fake blood splatters).

Verdict: A wildly entertaining, laugh-out-loud spectacle that proves Fargo North High School knows how to turn horror into hilarity. Grab your poncho and join the fun, this is one musical you’ll never forget.





*** Photo Credit – Renegade Photography

