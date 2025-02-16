Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: THE MUSICAL at Sheyenne Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the (alleged) real-life exploits of Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can: The Musical is a thrilling and stylish adaptation of the hit 2002 film. With a jazzy score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray), this high-energy production delivers a dazzling mix of crime, comedy, and heartfelt moments.

With flashy 1960s-style choreography (David Triptow), a vibrant score (Pit Director – Rich Gonzales), and a perfect balance of humor and heart, Catch Me If You Can is a true crowd-pleaser. While it may not be as widely known as some Broadway hits, its blend of an intriguing "true" story, dynamic music, and compelling characters makes it an absolute must-see. Whether you're drawn to crime dramas, infectious jazz-inspired numbers, or redemption arcs, this show has something for everyone.

Directors Anthony Peterson and Bailey Krusen, along with their talented cast and crew, have brought this spectacular production to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Amazingly, this marks the first time the show has been performed locally—a milestone worth celebrating.

Standout Performances

Parker Rolfson as Frank Abagnale Jr.

Parker Rolfson is absolute perfection as Frank Jr., the charismatic young con artist who forges checks, impersonates professionals, and stays one step ahead of the law. His transformation from naive teenager to master manipulator is both entertaining and deeply emotional, revealing his desperate need for validation and an escape from his fractured home life. His smooth vocals and natural stage presence shine in songs like "Live in Living Color," "Someone Else’s Skin," "Jet Set," and "Goodbye," making him a true standout.

Sammy Mauriello as Frank Abagnale Sr.

Sammy Mauriello brings warmth, charm, and depth to the role of Frank Sr., the struggling yet charismatic father who serves as both an inspiration and a cautionary tale. His portrayal perfectly captures how the pursuit of the American Dream can slip into deception. With a commanding stage presence, he delivers audience-favorite performances in "The Pinstripes Are All That They See" and "Little Boy, Be a Man."

Bear Jr. Reed as Carl Hanratty

One of the most entertaining and well-crafted characters in the show, Bear Jr. Reed’s portrayal of Carl Hanratty, the relentless FBI agent, is simply fantastic. Hanratty isn’t just a by-the-book detective—he’s also surprisingly funny and deeply human. His signature song, "Don’t Break the Rules," is an absolute showstopper, while "The Man Inside the Clues" adds emotional depth to his character. Reed balances humor and intensity perfectly, making Hanratty one of the show’s most memorable roles.

Lily McAndrew as Brenda Strong

Lily McAndrew delivers a heartfelt and emotionally compelling performance as Brenda Strong, one of the most sincere and relatable characters in the show. Unlike the fast-talking con artists and relentless FBI agents around her, Brenda represents stability, sincerity, and the hope of a normal life for Frank Jr. Her solo performance of "Fly, Fly Away"—supported by the beautiful harmonies of Sophie Vaagen, Addison McCroskey, and Amelia Kuznia—was one of the most moving highlights of Act II.

The rest of the cast and ensemble are an absolute powerhouse, bringing energy, style, and flair to every scene. From the high-energy opening number "Live in Living Color" to the sleek and stylish choreography throughout, they elevate the show to an unforgettable theatrical experience.

With a charismatic lead, a hilarious yet heartfelt FBI agent, a touching love story, and show-stopping ensemble numbers, Catch Me If You Can is a fast-paced, stylish, and unforgettable production. Whether you're a fan of Broadway spectacle, crime capers, or emotional storytelling, this show is not to be missed!

***Photo Credits – Renegade Photography

