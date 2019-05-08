Photo Coverage: Get A First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) currently presents MAMMA MIA! The musical has a closing night set for May 19, 2019.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Heartfelt and funny, this vibrant musical about love, laughter, and friendship is set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Greek islands and underscored by ABBA's timeless hit songs, including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," "Voulez Vous," "The Winner Takes It All," and the title song, "MAMMA MIA!" A musical by Benny Anderson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Catherine Johnson, and Judy Craymer.

The vibrant and multi-generational cast brings to life this international smash-hit sensation directed by FMCT Artistic Director, Adam Pankow. Sparkling with love, friendship, and the greatest pop hits ever written, MAMMA MIA! Is a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Audio description will be available on May 4. Assistive listening devices are available to patrons at the FMCT Box Office for all performances.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=fmct

Photo Credit: Perry Rust





