North Dakota Shakespeare Festival Will Present New Play Day: ANOTHER FRACKING MUSICAL Later This Month

North Dakota Shakespeare Festival will presents New Play Day: Another Fracking Musical.

There will be a live reading of the book of this brand new musical by local Playwright, Kathleen Coudle-King.

The event takes place on July 24, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Empire Theatre. Empire Theatre is located at 415 Demers Ave in Grand Forks, ND.

Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

North Dakota Shakespeare Festival returns this summer. Learn more about the full festival at https://www.northdakotashakespeare.com/.