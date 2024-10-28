MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATRE Comes to Fargo Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next month. Performances run November 8-9.

The Haldeman High School alumni committee is hosting a reunion, and everyone is back: Babs and Guy Gleeson—the couple known for their school spirit, Marty “Budman” Budinski—formerly “Party-Hearty-Marty,” Dick Alantra—the former captain of the football, baseball, and track teams, Gabrielle “The Fox” Fatelle—once every boy’s dream, now every boy’s nightmare, Melven “Wedgie” Wedgewood—the former AV guy and chess team president, now a Fortune 500 CEO, and the elusive Gertrude Magillicutty.

But there’s a darker twist—rumor has it that someone is out to harm Guy Gleeson. Adding to the mystery, Detective Joe Mamet received an invitation. But why? He didn’t even attend Haldeman High. Fortunately, with his assistant Pinter by his side, Mamet will dive into the investigation and hopefully uncover some answers.

