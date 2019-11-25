First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Fargo Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Fargo:
Best Actor (College)
Best Actor (Community Theatre)
Best Actor (High School)
Best Actress (College)
Best Actress (Community Theatre)
Best Actress (High School)
Best Choreography (College)
Best Choreography (Community Theatre)
Best Choreography (High School)
Best Choreography (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Costume Design (College)
Best Costume Design (Community)
Best Costume Design (High School)
Best Costume Design (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (College)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (Community Theatre)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (High School)
Best Live Pit Orchestra (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Musical (College)
Best Musical (Community Theatre)
Best Musical (High School)
Best Play (College)
Best Play (Community Theatre)
Best Play (High School)
Best Set Design - Summer Production (HS/College)
Best Set Design (Community Theatre)
Best Set Design (High School)
Best Soloist - Female (College)
Best Soloist - Female (Community theatre)
Best Soloist - Female (High School)
Best Soloist - Female (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Soloist - Male (Community Theatre)
Best Soloist - Male (High School)
Best Soloist - Male (Summer Production HS/College)
Best Summer Production (High School / College)
Theatre group of the Year (College)
Theatre group of the Year (Community)
Theatre group of the Year (High School)
Theatre group of the Year (Summer HS/College)
Nick Schons - CABARET - Concordia College 60%
Jack Johnston - CABARET - Concordia College 21%
Ayden Berg - UNTITLED RADIO PLAY - Concordia College 10%
Jason Diers - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 31%
Thomas Gillen - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 20%
Keith Schweigert - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 7%
Wyatt Amundson - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School 24%
Dexter Conlin - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 20%
Blaze Remmen - MACBETH - Fargo South 18%
Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 59%
Kayli McIntyre - CABARET - Concordia College 20%
Kali Jo Klimek - THE WOLVES - MSUM 15%
Maddie Johnson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 43%
Dawn Gunderson - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 40%
Dawn Gunderson - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%
Andie Peterson - Moon Over Buffalo - West Fargo High 28%
Audrey Haugen - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 26%
Signy Mastel - THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 12%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 53%
Carol Schuberg - CABARET - Concordia College 47%
Patrick Kasper - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 54%
Kathy Hanson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 26%
Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 11%
David Triptow - NEWSIES - Fargo North 40%
Patrick Kasper - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shanley 26%
Meleah LaPlante - NEWSIES - Moorhead High School 25%
Michael Estanich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 44%
Patrick Kasper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Summer Arts Intensive 15%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 100%
Shelly Gurt-Heist - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 41%
Shelly Gurt Heist - NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 25%
Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 14%
Sandy Thiel - MACBETH - Fargo south 30%
Liv Helm - NEWISES - Fargo North 21%
Bryce Henrickson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School 18%
Jason Resler - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 34%
Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 27%
Katie Curry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 23%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 61%
CABARET - Concordia College 39%
MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 60%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%
GODSPELL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%
NEWSIES - Fargo North 25%
MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 25%
BLOOD BROTHERS - Fargo South 19%
FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 42%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 22%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Gooseberry 20%
TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 37%
CABARET - Concordia 32%
FUN HOME - Theatre NDSU 19%
MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 60%
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 18%
WEATHER THE STORM - CASS ACT PLAYERS AT BONANZAVILLE 13%
NEWSIES - Fargo North 23%
MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 23%
BLOOD BROTHERS - Fargo South 21%
THE WOLVES - MSUM 55%
UNTITLED RADIO PLAY - Concordia College 28%
MEN ON BOATS - Conco 17%
NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 44%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 24%
BLACKBIRD - Theatre B 11%
YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Davies High School 27%
MACBETH - Fargo south 20%
THE TEMPEST - Fargo North 18%
Freaky Friday - Trollwood 39%
Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry 24%
Katie Link - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Fargo Arts Intensive 17%
NOISES OFF - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 39%
Tanner Lind - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 26%
Shy Iverson - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 14%
Brian Lynch - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 26%
Dave Wilhelmi - MACBETH - Fargo south 21%
Becca Green - NEWSIES - Moorhead High School 13%
Karine Otteson - TUCK EVERLASTING - NDSU 55%
Arianna Grollman - CABARET - Concordia College 45%
Katie Spokely - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 30%
Kellie Pifer - MAMMA MIA - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 18%
Angie Schulz - Dani Girl - Theatre B 14%
Andie Peterson - THE SECRET GARDEN - West Fargo High School 14%
Audrey Haugen - NEWSIES - Fargo North 10%
Hannah Krier - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 10%
Audrey Haugen - Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 24%
Andie Peterson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 22%
Natalie Shea - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%
Drake Aasen - Weather The Storm - Cass Act Players 40%
Randy Taylor - MAMMA MIA! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 24%
Clayton Perala - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%
Yukon Maughan - Blood Brothers - Fargo South High 19%
Dexter Conlin - NEWSIES - Fargo North 16%
Jason Diers - MAMMA MIA! - Davies High School 13%
Ryan Schlepp - FREAKY FRIDAY - Trollwood 46%
Jacob Priesler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 23%
Dillon Spurlin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 22%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 43%
Wizard of Oz - Gooseberry Park Players 36%
TIMEPIECES - Trollwood 21%
NDSU Theatre 50%
MSUM Theatre 27%
Concordia College Theatre 23%
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 71%
Theater B 17%
Cass Act Players 10%
Fargo Davies High School Theatre 24%
Fargo North High Theatre 23%
Fargo South High Theatre 19%
Trollwood Performing Arts School 44%
Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%
Gooseberry Park Players 20%
