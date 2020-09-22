Fargo-Moorhead Opera to Joins Country-Wide Segmented Online Opera Project Titled TALES FROM A SAFE DISTANCE

Dinner 4 3 was conceived by librettist Deborah Brevoort and composer Michael Ching.

The Fargo-Moorhead Opera has teamed up with opera companies around the United States for an upcoming country-wide project titled 'Tales from a Safe Distance,' Inform reports.

Along with opera companies in Minnesota, Minneapolis, New York City, Texas, and more, the Fargo-Moorhead Opera joins the project with their production of "Dinner 4 3."

The segmented online opera project will premiere episodes on Fridays throughout the month of October, thanks to the Decameron Opera Coalition.

Dinner 4 3 was conceived by librettist Deborah Brevoort and composer Michael Ching. It will premiere on October 16.

Fargo-Moorhead Opera shares, "Our first VIRTUAL production! FM Opera is excited to join forces with eight American opera companies across the US to present "TALES FROM A SAFE DISTANCE" - a newly commissioned opera series of scenes (much like a short film festival) based on Boccaccio's "The Decameron". Written during the time of the black plague, a group of young Florentines quarantine to the countryside and stay entertained by telling stories - 100 in all. Each company in the DOC will bring one tale to life in a mini opera. Each opera will be about ten minutes long and will be released in episodes serially online starting on October 9th and running thru 30th. They will remain available until the end of the year. "

