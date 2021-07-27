BWW Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Trollwood Performing Arts School

Trollwood Performing Arts School Presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella!

Trollwood is back! The moment so many kids and their friends and families have been waiting for. After no show in 2020, everyone came together in 2021 to bring back an important part of summer for so many.

The artistic team has been working on this production for a long time and working with the kids since the first week of June. Michael Walling is back directing his 30th show for Trollwood.

Sue Jordahl directed the over 30 member Orchestra that brought the music to life. Normally the orchestra sits in the pit below the stage, but this year they spend the entire show on stage (although not always visible).

The amazing dance numbers are choreographed once again by the talented Michael Estanich, including a scene featuring close to 15 minutes of continuous dancing.

McKenna Brye is back on the Trollwood stage after exploding onto it in 2019's Freaky Friday; she tackles the lead role of Ella this year. McKenna does an amazing job in her role. She gets to show off her beautiful voice numerous times but I think my favorite was "In My Own Little Corner".

Logan Lang jumped right out of the fairy tale for his role as Prince Topher. Logan is very talented and fit this role perfectly. I really enjoyed him on "Me, Who Am I". His scenes with Ella (McKenna) are wonderful.

Jordan Kalvoda is back this year as Sebastian. Another local theatre veteran, Jordan is right in his element in this role. I really enjoyed his scenes with Topher and "The Prince Is Giving a Ball".

Madame, Charlotte and Gabrielle were played wonderfully by Gabrielle Mowery, Macy Scharmer and Avery Moxness. These three were so good and were in some of my favorite scenes. These three with McKenna on "When You're Driving Through The Moonlight" and A Lovely Night were a highlight of Act 2. Macy and the Ladies of the Court had some of the loudest cheers on "Stepsister's Lament" to open Act 2.

Avery Hoffman was superb as Marie. I absolutely loved her scenes with McKenna their performance on "Impossible" and "It's Possible" were excellent. Her on stage quick costume change, as well as McKenna's were magical.

Drake Aasen as Jean-Michel was another perfect choice. Drake has so much talent and I am glad to finally see him in a Trollwood production. He really shined on his scenes with Gabrielle (Avery Moxness) and on "Now Is The Time".

Parker Degerness portrays Lord Pinkerton in the production. Parker is another Trollwood veteran that I will miss seeing on that stage. He really had fun with this character and I enjoyed him on "Your Majesty" and "The Prince Is Giving a Ball"

Trollwood delivers another amazing and magical production. Bluestem Amphitheater is a perfect spot to spend a July night with the family enjoying some live theatre. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

www.trollwood.org

Photo Credit: Gary Inman

