The Freewill Shakespeare Festival & Thou Art Here Announce The Free Willies

The Free Willies are three performers: Billy Brown, Jameela McNeil and Chariz Faulmino.

The Freewill Shakespeare Festival & Thou Art Here has announced The Free Willies, a local mix of actors and musicians joining forces to create a show touring to parks, farmer's markets, and front porches with a blend of music, comedy, and, of course, Shakespeare. Starting this week follow company social feeds to learn where The Free Willies will be.

The Freewill Shakespeare Festival postponed their annual summer festival in May. Previously announced productions Macbeth & Much Ado About Nothing will be presented in Hawrelak Park June 15 to July 11, 2021. Wanting to continue to provide Edmonton audiences with a healthy dose of summer Shakespeare, The Free Willies troupe was born.

Freewill Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director David Horak has partnered with local independent theatre company Thou Art Here to create a show that harkens back to the travelling troubadours wandering the English countryside during Shakespeare's time.

The Free Willies are three performers Billy Brown , Jameela McNeil, Chariz Faulmino, who will maintain physically distant protocols while performing songs, performing comedy sketches, and reading Shakespeare in safe and entertaining fashion. This family friendly show is aimed to lift spirits and put a smile on everyone's face.

Locations for The Free Willies performances will not be announced until just prior on social media. Follow The Free Willies on social feeds for Freewill Shakespeare Festival and Thou Art Here.



Freewill Shakespeare Festival will present Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing from June 15 to July 11, 2021 in Hawrelak Park. Festival passes and VIP passes are on sale now at freewillshakespeare.com.

Freewill Shakespeare Festival is a registered charitable organization providing professional and affordable productions of the Bard's work to all audiences.

Shows View More Edmonton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You