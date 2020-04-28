Teatro La Quindicina Postponing Until 2021

Unlike some of their colleagues at other theatres, Teatro La Quindicina were fortunate in not having to close down any productions mid-run when the government-imposed physical distancing measures were enacted.

However, as they've continued watching and waiting to see how the situation would play out, it's become clear these measures will be in place for weeks and possibly months to come. With this realization, further compounded by the cancellation of this year's Edmonton Fringe Festival, they've concluded there's simply no way they can deliver their intended line-up of plays on the dates originally announced.

Just like in golf, darts, and Pokémon, they'll be taking a step back and asking for a do-over. To put it more succinctly, they'll be offering their planned 2020 season in 2021.

The four shows included in this summer's series will all be presented at the equivalent times one year hence. All casting and personnel remain the same. All 2020 subscriptions purchased thus far will be automatically converted into subscriptions for 2021. Subscribers also have the option of converting 2020 subscription purchases into donations and receiving a tax receipt for the full amount paid.



Subscribers wanting tax receipts can contact them at teatro@teatroq.com, otherwise the conversion will be automatic. Subscribers needing alternative solutions to those two options can also contact them at teatro@teatroq.com.





