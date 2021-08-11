TOGETHER WE FRINGE Will Run 8/12 Through 8/22 Celebrating Edmonton Fringe

Together we Fringe is a Fringe Theatre Event celebrates 40 years of fringing as we look forward to 40 more.

We are planning for significantly reduced audience capacities inside our theatres and across our outdoor venues. In fact, this year's event will more closely resemble the very first Fringe Theatre Event in 1982 than the Festival we all know and love and left behind in 2019!

This hyper-local hybrid Event presents live and digital performances - there are countless ways to fringe with us this year no matter whether you're ready to return to live events or want to share in the experience from the other side of your screen.

While the province removed restrictions as of July 1, we are choosing to maintain safety mitigations inside our theatre venues and around high traffic points at our outdoor venues (like ordering a beer or perusing the merch tent). These measures ensure even our most vulnerable community members can fringe with us. We will continue to revisit these measures as we get closer to August, but Fringers can expect to mask up indoors, keep their distance, and support one another in a safe return to live events.

We are safely, mindfully bringing the community back together again.

For tickets and more visit https://www.fringetheatre.ca/