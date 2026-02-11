THE WIZARD OF OZ Set for March Debut at Citadel Theatre

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, The Citadel invites audiences to follow the Yellow Brick Road as it brings The Wizard of Oz to life in a magical new stage production at the Shoctor Theatre.

Rehearsals are underway for the highly anticipated, family-friendly adventure to the Emerald City playing this March on the Shoctor Theatre stage. Follow Dorothy, a young dreamer swept away by a whirlwind adventure, as she journeys through the Land of Oz to find her way home. Alongside her unforgettable companions—the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion—she encounters dazzling wonders, wicked witches, and the promise of courage, heart, and wisdom. With iconic songs, vibrant characters, and heartwarming lessons, this production celebrates the enduring power of friendship, bravery, and believing in oneself. A spellbinding adventure for all ages.

Originally written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz has enchanted generations of readers and theatre-goers alike. This stage adaptation by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company features music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y Harburg, including the iconic songs audiences know and love. Directed by Thom Allison (The Party and The Candidate) this Citadel production promises a fresh yet faithful take on a beloved classic, inviting families and audiences of all ages to experience the magic and wonder of Oz.

The production features set design by Brandon Kleiman and costume design by Deanna Finnman, creating a visually rich world filled with colour, imagination, and spectacle. Together, the creative team brings Oz to dazzling life, leaving audiences with a lasting sense of wonder long after the curtain falls.

The Wizard of Oz plays March 7 – April 12, 2026 in the Shoctor Theatre.