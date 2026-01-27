Ballet Edmonton To Present THRESHOLD At Triffo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Edmonton will present THRESHOLD, a new contemporary ballet program featuring two world premieres, running Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15, 2026 at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University.

The program brings together two international choreographers, Cyril Baldy and Marie Gyselbrecht, each creating new work on a Canadian company for the first time. Both premieres are developed specifically for Ballet Edmonton and explore expanded ideas of physicality, movement texture, and contemporary ballet vocabulary.

THRESHOLD is framed by an original sound design by Raphaëlle Latini and lighting design by James Proudfoot, creating an immersive performance environment that emphasizes atmosphere, rhythm, and sensory experience.

Artistic Director Kirsten Wicklund described the program as an invitation to explore unfamiliar territory, noting that the works function as a catalyst for risk-taking and discovery within contemporary dance.

Performances will take place Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on February 15 at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be held at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall. Tickets are currently available.

Ballet Edmonton is a creation-based contemporary ballet company dedicated to developing original works and advancing the art form through new collaborations. Under Wicklund’s leadership, the company focuses on commissioning innovative choreography and presenting dynamic performance experiences.