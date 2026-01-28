Rapid Fire Theatre To Present WILDFIRE 2026

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rapid Fire Theatre will present WILDFIRE 2026, its annual teen improvisation festival, in Edmonton from February 3 through February 15. The festival will bring together junior high and high school students from across Alberta for performances and competitions focused on improvisational theatre.

Wildfire will feature three events: Wildfire Junior, the Nosebowl High School Theatresports Tournament, and the Alberta Regionals of the Canadian Improv Games. Programming will take place at Rapid Fire Theatre venues in Edmonton.

WILDFIRE JUNIOR

Wildfire Junior will serve as Rapid Fire Theatre’s junior high–level Theatresports tournament. Junior high students from schools across Edmonton will compete in improvised matches designed to emphasize teamwork, creativity, and storytelling.

Performances will take place on February 4, 5, 10, 11, and 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Participating schools will include Hillcrest (Teams 1 and 2), William D. Cuts (Teams 1 and 2), Nellie Carlson, Aurora, Johnny Bright (Teams 1 and 2), Allendale (Teams 1 and 2), Kenilworth, and Nosebowl.

NOSEBOWL HIGH SCHOOL THEATRESPORTS TOURNAMENT

The Nosebowl High School Theatresports Tournament will return as Rapid Fire Theatre’s flagship high school improv competition. High school teams from across Alberta will compete in Theatresports-style matches emphasizing spontaneous performance and collaborative storytelling.

Preliminary matches will take place on February 3, 4, and 5 at 8:00 p.m., with finals scheduled for February 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Participating schools will include M.E. Lazerte, Jasper Place, Mother Margaret Mary, Archbishop Jordan (Teams 1 and 2), J.H. Picard, Dr. Anne Anderson, Homeschoolers, Archbishop Macdonald, Dr. Elder Francis Whiskeyjack (Teams 1 and 2), Boyle Street Education Centre, Lindsay Thurber, Strathcona, Harry Ainlay, and Lloydminster (Teams 1 and 2).

CANADIAN IMPROV GAMES – ALBERTA REGIONALS

Rapid Fire Theatre will again serve as Alberta’s regional producer of the Canadian Improv Games (CIG). The 2026 Alberta Regionals will take place during the Canadian Improv Games’ 50th anniversary year and will determine which teams advance to the national competition in Ottawa.

Regional performances will be held on February 11 and 12 at 8:00 p.m., with finals scheduled for February 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Participating schools will include M.E. Lazerte, Mother Margaret Mary, Harry Ainlay, J.H. Picard, Ross Sheppard, Lindsay Thurber, Strathcona, Hunting Hills (Teams 1 and 2), and Dr. Anne Anderson.

ABOUT WILDFIRE

Wildfire is Rapid Fire Theatre’s annual youth improvisation festival, bringing together students, educators, families, and audiences from across Alberta. The festival focuses on performance, collaboration, and community through improvisational theatre.