THE TRIAL Comes To Rapid Fire Theatre Society This March

Running March 7-22, 2025 at Rapid Fire Theatre Society, The Trial is an improvised legal showdown where quick-witted comedians step into the roles of judge, jury, and the larger-than-life defendants and prosecutors. This comedic courtroom experience is packed with laughter, unpredictable moments, and absurd legal antics.

Will justice be served, or will chaos reign in the courtroom? The twist? The cast consists of unqualified comedians with absolutely no legal experience! With no script and no rehearsal, this fast-paced show unfolds in real-time, offering a hilarious and unpredictable take on a legal battle.

Expect a rollercoaster of surprises as the comedians improvise their way through the case, mixing sharp humor with absurd legal scenarios. Who knows where the case will go?

