Silver Skate Festival Announces Live Music Line Up
Silver Skate Festival is pleased to announce the Main Stage live music line up for the 30th anniversary festival, February 7-17, 2020 in Hawrelak Park.
Featuring some of Alberta's best musicians, this year's highlights include a Valentine's Day Singalong with D'orjay The Singing Shaman, and Arts & Crafts recording artist, nêhiyawak. Whether warming up to the surf sounds of The Tsunami Brothers, or watching the sun set with Swear By the Moon, Silver Skate brings a variety of musical genres to the scenic river valley, with free admission.
Downtown Defrost
Feb. 7-8 | 4:00pm -10:00pm
Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton
Feb. 8-9, 15-16 | 11:00am-3:00pm
David Jay
Feb. 9 | 5:10pm-5:50pm
The River Valley Play Boys
Feb. 9 & 16 | 3:30pm-5:00pm
Olivia Rose
Feb. 14 | 6:00pm-6:45pm
Jenesia
Feb. 14 | 7:00pm-7:45pm
Highlife Sound Collective
Feb. 14 | 8:00pm-9:00pm
Silver Skate Singalong
Feb. 15 | 3:30pm-5:15pm
Chubby Cree
Feb. 15 | 5:30pm-5:50pm
Kayla Hotte
Feb. 15 | 6:00pm-6:45pm
The Tsunami Brothers
Feb. 15 | 7:00pm-7:45pm
Derina Harvey Band
Feb. 15 | 8:00pm-9:00pm
Lucette
Feb. 16 | 7:00pm-7:45pm
Swear by the Moon
Feb. 16 | 6:00pm-6:45pm
nêhiyawak
Feb. 16 | 8:00pm-9:00pm
Naeem Gabriel
Feb. 17 | 1:00pm-1:45pm
Giselle Parker
Feb. 17 | 2:00pm-2:45pm
John Guliak
Feb. 17 | 3:00pm-3:45pm
Le Fuzz
Feb 17 | 4:00pm-4:45pm
King of Foxes
Feb. 17 | 6pm-6:45pm
For a full list of events visit silverskatefestival.org
Silver Skate Festival is a 10-day, family-oriented festival in Edmonton's scenic river valley, February 7-17, 2020. Rooted in Dutch winter traditions, the festival combines sport, arts and culture. Silver Skate Festival is the longest running winter festival in Edmonton.
Each year, the festival transforms Hawrelak Park into a winter wonderland with fun for the entire family. Discover breathtaking snow sculpture, winter sports, music,and performances. Silver Skate Festival is as diverse as the people who call our Northern community home.