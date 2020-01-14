Silver Skate Festival Announces Live Music Line Up

Silver Skate Festival is pleased to announce the Main Stage live music line up for the 30th anniversary festival, February 7-17, 2020 in Hawrelak Park.



Featuring some of Alberta's best musicians, this year's highlights include a Valentine's Day Singalong with D'orjay The Singing Shaman, and Arts & Crafts recording artist, nêhiyawak. Whether warming up to the surf sounds of The Tsunami Brothers, or watching the sun set with Swear By the Moon, Silver Skate brings a variety of musical genres to the scenic river valley, with free admission.

Downtown Defrost

Feb. 7-8 | 4:00pm -10:00pm

Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton

Feb. 8-9, 15-16 | 11:00am-3:00pm

David Jay

Feb. 9 | 5:10pm-5:50pm

The River Valley Play Boys

Feb. 9 & 16 | 3:30pm-5:00pm

Olivia Rose

Feb. 14 | 6:00pm-6:45pm

Jenesia

Feb. 14 | 7:00pm-7:45pm

Highlife Sound Collective

Feb. 14 | 8:00pm-9:00pm

Silver Skate Singalong

Feb. 15 | 3:30pm-5:15pm

Chubby Cree

Feb. 15 | 5:30pm-5:50pm

Kayla Hotte

Feb. 15 | 6:00pm-6:45pm

The Tsunami Brothers

Feb. 15 | 7:00pm-7:45pm

Derina Harvey Band

Feb. 15 | 8:00pm-9:00pm

Lucette

Feb. 16 | 7:00pm-7:45pm

Swear by the Moon

Feb. 16 | 6:00pm-6:45pm

nêhiyawak

Feb. 16 | 8:00pm-9:00pm

Naeem Gabriel

Feb. 17 | 1:00pm-1:45pm

Giselle Parker

Feb. 17 | 2:00pm-2:45pm

John Guliak

Feb. 17 | 3:00pm-3:45pm

Le Fuzz

Feb 17 | 4:00pm-4:45pm

King of Foxes

Feb. 17 | 6pm-6:45pm

For a full list of events visit silverskatefestival.org



Silver Skate Festival is a 10-day, family-oriented festival in Edmonton's scenic river valley, February 7-17, 2020. Rooted in Dutch winter traditions, the festival combines sport, arts and culture. Silver Skate Festival is the longest running winter festival in Edmonton.



Each year, the festival transforms Hawrelak Park into a winter wonderland with fun for the entire family. Discover breathtaking snow sculpture, winter sports, music,and performances. Silver Skate Festival is as diverse as the people who call our Northern community home.





