Silver Skate Festival Announces Live Music Line Up

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Silver Skate Festival Announces Live Music Line Up

Silver Skate Festival is pleased to announce the Main Stage live music line up for the 30th anniversary festival, February 7-17, 2020 in Hawrelak Park.

Featuring some of Alberta's best musicians, this year's highlights include a Valentine's Day Singalong with D'orjay The Singing Shaman, and Arts & Crafts recording artist, nêhiyawak. Whether warming up to the surf sounds of The Tsunami Brothers, or watching the sun set with Swear By the Moon, Silver Skate brings a variety of musical genres to the scenic river valley, with free admission.

Downtown Defrost
Feb. 7-8 | 4:00pm -10:00pm

Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton
Feb. 8-9, 15-16 | 11:00am-3:00pm

David Jay
Feb. 9 | 5:10pm-5:50pm

The River Valley Play Boys
Feb. 9 & 16 | 3:30pm-5:00pm

Olivia Rose
Feb. 14 | 6:00pm-6:45pm

Jenesia
Feb. 14 | 7:00pm-7:45pm

Highlife Sound Collective
Feb. 14 | 8:00pm-9:00pm

Silver Skate Singalong
Feb. 15 | 3:30pm-5:15pm

Chubby Cree
Feb. 15 | 5:30pm-5:50pm

Kayla Hotte
Feb. 15 | 6:00pm-6:45pm

The Tsunami Brothers
Feb. 15 | 7:00pm-7:45pm

Derina Harvey Band
Feb. 15 | 8:00pm-9:00pm

Lucette
Feb. 16 | 7:00pm-7:45pm

Swear by the Moon
Feb. 16 | 6:00pm-6:45pm

nêhiyawak
Feb. 16 | 8:00pm-9:00pm

Naeem Gabriel
Feb. 17 | 1:00pm-1:45pm

Giselle Parker
Feb. 17 | 2:00pm-2:45pm

John Guliak
Feb. 17 | 3:00pm-3:45pm

Le Fuzz
Feb 17 | 4:00pm-4:45pm

King of Foxes
Feb. 17 | 6pm-6:45pm

For a full list of events visit silverskatefestival.org

Silver Skate Festival is a 10-day, family-oriented festival in Edmonton's scenic river valley, February 7-17, 2020. Rooted in Dutch winter traditions, the festival combines sport, arts and culture. Silver Skate Festival is the longest running winter festival in Edmonton.

Each year, the festival transforms Hawrelak Park into a winter wonderland with fun for the entire family. Discover breathtaking snow sculpture, winter sports, music,and performances. Silver Skate Festival is as diverse as the people who call our Northern community home.




