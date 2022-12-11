Review: A FITTING CONFUSION Takes Centre Stage at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre

Dr. Balthazar Moulineaux is in deep trouble. His new wife already suspects his philandering ways, his overbearing mother-in-law threatens to move in with them, and his oblivious friend, Bassinet, visits unannounced at the most inconvenient moments. It's only a matter of time before Moulineaux's (and everyone else's) secrets come to light.

Georges Feydeau's 1889 comedy, A Fitting Confusion, comes to life at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre. The audience is transported into the stuffy realm of Parisian high society, where Moulineaux (Christoff Lundgren) finds himself entangled in his ever-growing web of lies. Lundgren fully disappears into the role of the frazzled doctor, earning big laughs as his character banters with earnest butler, Etienne (Dan Fessenden), and unwelcome visitor, Bassinet (Dustin Berube). Further hilarity ensues when Moulineaux's spitfire mother-in-law, Madame Aigreville (Donna Call) arrives on the scene and soldier, Dartagnan (James Ostime) later mistakes her for the Queen of Greenland. Rounding out the principal cast are Victoria Skorobohach as a crestfallen Madame Yvonne Moulineaux and Lauren Tamke as the doctor's elegant mistress, Suzanne.

There is never a dull moment throughout the over two-and-a-half-hour production. Every scene crackles with palpable tension and brims with impeccable verbal and physical comedic timing. Though there is nary a French accent, 1930s Paris comes alive in the stylish set and costumes designed by Pierre Valois and Laura Eschak, respectively. It is endlessly amusing to watch the characters scramble in and out of the adjoining rooms, often slamming the doors shut behind them. Despite its implausible conclusion, the production is an escapist comedic drama that often leaves the audience in stitches.

A Fitting Confusion runs at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre until December 17.

Photo from The Walterdale Theatre