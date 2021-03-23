Northern Light Theatre Streams THE LOOK in Honor of World Theatre Day 

World Theatre Day on March 27 is a global celebration of the Theatre Arts. While Northern Light Theatre continues to wait for the time where everyone can all gather in a theatre again - which is hopefully soon -they have remained committed to producing a season of work.

The Look returns this weekend and in early April for a Digital Holdover, and preparations continue for the streaming presentation of Something Unspoken Friday April 16 to Sunday April 18, 2021 and Thursday April 23 to Sunday April 25, 2021.

"Who knew we would be pivoting and presenting the majority of our celebratory 45th Anniversary online?!", says NLT Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. "In a year filled with numerous challenges, constantly having to revise expectations, and devising multiple contingencies, NLT is so grateful to our community, including our patrons, supporters, artists, government, and business partners who have been a part of this journey this past year."

Marilyn was once a celebrity, the original "Estelle Girl" of the Estelle Cosmetics line. Today she is an aged-out supermodel, giving lectures on cosmetics and demonstrating the various "Looks" and fantasy images that she inhabited as the "Estelle Girl". Over the course of the lecture Marilyn is forced to confront her real self. But can she cope with this new found awareness?

The Look is a North American premiere by Australian playwright Alexa Wyatt. She is a story consultant, script editor, script writer, and script producer. Her plays have garnered productions at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Stables Theatre, Melbourne Writer's Festival, Bridewell Theatre, London, and Northern Light Theatre.

Learn more at northernlighttheatre.com.