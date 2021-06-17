Métis Crossing Video Is The Newest Addition to METIS VOICES Series

A new web video series aims to highlight local Métis artists alongside the production of Mary's Wedding: A Métis Love Story, currently streaming at the Citadel Theatre.

"Métis Voices", produced by the Citadel Theatre, features local Métis artists, performers and leaders who reflect and share experiences and aspects of the culture and what it means to be Métis.

A video interview with Métis Crossing Executive Director, Juanita Marois is the newest video in the Métis Voices series. Métis Crossing is Canada's first major Métis destination, located in Smoky Lake, Alberta. Juanita Marois describes the centre as "a place to call our own, to gather; a place to share who we are." Since the centennial opening in 2005, major improvements have been made, including the completion of the cultural gathering centre in 2019.