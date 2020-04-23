Meet THE GARNEAU BLOCK Online For One Night Only!

On the evening of March 13th, 2020, artists from Mayfield Dinner Theatre's Noises Off, Edmonton Opera's Candide, and the Citadel's Peter Pan Goes Wrong came together in the Maclab Theatre - each a few seats apart - for The Garneau Block's dress rehearsal.

Each of these artists would have been on stage at their various theatres that night, but announcements regarding new public health measures from the night before left their productions at a sudden halt. Together, we enjoyed a performance of Belinda Cornish's adaptation of a beloved Edmonton novel by Todd Babiak - and the doors to the theatre locked behind us on our way out. That's where the brilliant, hilarious, and very Edmonton story of The Garneau Block has stayed, without an audience, until now.

The Citadel Theatre and the incredible team behind The Garneau Block are thrilled to announce that this World Premiere is getting a new life for one night only online thanks to the National Arts Centre's #CanadaPerforms Series! On April 30th, 2020 at 5:00pm MST, the cast will gather virtually for a free public reading of Act One of The Garneau Block via Zoom, streamed to the Citadel Theatre's YouTube channel. A link to the stream will be pinned to all Citadel social media channels on the day of the performance.

The Citadel Theatre remains committed to producing the World Premiere of The Garneau Block on our stage as soon as we are able. But while our cast is doing its part for the public health by staying safe at home, we are grateful to the National Arts Centre for the opportunity to share an early look at Belinda Cornish 's brilliant adaptation (directed by Citadel Associate Artistic Director Rachel Peake). It's packed with the things that make Edmonton great: our undeniable spirit, our belief that the community is stronger together, and a fiery resilience with a gaze on a better future.

"Being back in rehearsal with these amazing artists has been such a treat, yet it is bittersweet in the joy of the work up against the challenges of the distance. I feel so fortunate that the NAC's #CanadaPerforms is enabling us to bring part of this remarkable work to an audience. As a society in isolation, we are all longing for community now more than ever. There is no better time to delight in Belinda Cornish's quirky, endearing script that celebrates our interconnection and the beauty of coming together."

- Rachel Peake, Director (The Garneau Block)





