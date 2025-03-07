HEIST Comes To The Citadel Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heist begins at The Citadel this month and is the action, adventure theatrical audiences will not want to miss. The team comes together to pull off one last score, a jewel worth millions, but fate, chance and luck have other plans. Inspired by caper films like Ocean's Eleven, Heist is a fast-paced, heart-racing play about a diamond heist gone wrong. Can this band of criminals pull off the perfect robbery? Full of diamonds, lasers, betrayal and an incredible cast of characters.

Written by Arun Lakra, Heist was originally developed in the 2022 Playwright's Lab and read at Collider Festival – an annual new play development festival at The Citadel that brings to life new stories and scripts for larger stages. This play is directed by Haysam Kadri, Artistic Director of Alberta Theatre Projects, who has directed plays in theatres across the country. Heist will be Kadri's first play at The Citadel.

Of the six-person cast, Citadel audiences will recognize local actors Alexander Ariate (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Three Musketeers), Belinda Cornish (Peter Pan Goes Wrong), and Priya Narine (The Sound of Music, A Christmas Carol). Making their Citadel debuts are Devin MacKinnon, Callan McKenna Potter and Gillian Moon.

This production blends on-stage theatrics and striking visuals on screens by Projection & Video Designer Corwin Ferguson, a high-tech set by Beyata Hackborn and stealthy costumes by Jessica Oostergo.

