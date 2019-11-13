Festival Players Present Rodger & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Festival Players celebrate their 17th year of outstanding theatre over the Christmas season with Rodger & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, December 13 - 30.

OKLAHOMA! launched a new era in the American musical. It also began the most successful songwriting partnership, Rodgers and Hammerstein, in Broadway history. Over the musical's run, from the original production in 1943 to a series of revivals, it has earned numerous awards including Tony, Olivier, Academy and the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.



With its legendary score, OKLAHOMA! tells a tale of young love in a land of endless possibilities. This joyous celebration of America's heartland features memorable songs "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning", "People Will Say We're in Love," and of course, "Oklahoma!"

A Festival Place tradition, the Festival Players continue their 17 year history of outstanding theatre over the Christmas season! As with shows like Mary Poppins, Anne of Green Gables, Fiddler on the Roof and last year's Singin' in the Rain, an evening at OKLAHOMA! will feature a local cast of 30, and pit orchestra of 15.

For more information, visit festivalplace.ab.ca.





