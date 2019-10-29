Festival Place Announces Fall Lineup

In the space of little more than a decade The Young'uns (November 9) have become one of UK folk music's hottest properties and best- loved acts. Renowned for their pitch perfect harmonies and rapid fire humour, their live show is undeniably infectious. Always engaging, frequently heartwarming, they have built an enviable audience rapport. The Young' Uns are the current holders of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards coveted "Best Group" title.



Known for dynamic live performances, effortless union of voices in harmony and anthemic melodies, Fortunate Ones (November 15) embody a wide-eyed energy, deliver messages of reflection and optimism, have an earnest mission for connection and are endearing audiences across Canada and beyond. Their sophomore album, Hold Fast, is a study in resilience and community and sees the duo stretching their musical muscles into new, fully realized sonic territory.



Festival Place welcomes back Lee Harvey Osmond with special guest Lynne Hanson (November 20). Lee Harvey Osmond revives the origins of "Acid Folk" with his fourth studio album, Mohawk which centres around the discovery of Wilson's true heritage and culture. In mid-life, Wilson learned that the parents who raised him were not his birth parents. His biological mother and father were Mohawk from the Kahnawake reserve, just outside of Montreal. Grappling with this newfound sense of himself plunged Wilson into a quest for his heritage and his truth, and led to the writing of his bestselling autobiography, Beautiful Scars (Doubleday Canada). His previous albums include A Quiet Evil and JUNO nominated The Folk Sinner and Beautiful Scars.

Colin Linden (November 13) is a genuine renaissance man of roots music. He's a singer songwriter of great skill, an in-demand and prolific record producer, a sideman to the stars as guitarist for the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and, for the past decade, a member of the highly successful trio, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings. Colin's songs have been covered by The Band, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Keb' Mo' and Colin James, and his well-stocked trophy case includes seven JUNO Awards, multiple Maple Blues Awards and a Toronto Arts Award.





