Citadel Theatre Presents Virtual A CHRISTMAS CAROL

For 20 years Citadel has brought the magic of Charles Dickens' holiday classic to life, and this year the company will bring A Christmas Carol from the stage to your home on streaming video.

In this brand new re-imagining of David van Belle's gorgeous adaptation, enjoy the characters, songs, magic, and story you love in an abridged version filmed in the Rice Theatre.

Packed with your favourite classic Christmas tunes, this adaptation of the beloved tale of a miserly old man who is invited to change his ways by the Ghosts of Christmas, will carry you away into the magical era of films like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.

A Christmas Carol is streaming online December 15-31 for Canadian residents only. Order Your Streaming Passes Now!

