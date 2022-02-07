BWW Review: SHE KILLS MONSTERS is an Entertaining Night of Theatre

Meet Agnes, an average 24-year-old with a not-so-average plight: making sense of a Dungeons & Dragons module belonging to her deceased teenage sister. Aided by a high school-aged Dungeon Master, Agnes reluctantly joins forces with her sister's scripted entourage to battle adversaries from a murderous fairy to maniacal cheerleaders and a malevolent 5-headed dragon. As she delves deeper into the game, Agnes realizes just how little she knew her sister and endures the pain of losing her all over again.

She Kills Monsters is a dark comedy-adventure by American playwright Qui Nguyen. Since its 2011 New York City premiere, it has gained traction as a popular production among millennials and Gen Zers and applauded for its nuanced portrayals of LGBTQ+ characters. Helmed by Sterling Award-winning director Mieko Ouchi, Timms Centre for the Arts' rendition features the talent of several of the University of Alberta's Department of Drama students and offers an escapist theatrical experience.

Agnes (Shaugnessy O'Brien) is instantly likeable as a no-nonsense high school teacher desperate for answers. O'Brien paints a nuanced portrait of grief as Agnes embarks on a hero's journey of her own, her character gradually evolving from fearfulness into confidence. As Agnes's sister, Tilly, Kijo Eunice Gatama exudes a commanding stage presence, showcasing Tilly's tough-as-nails persona and vulnerability. Guided by Dungeon Master, Chuck (Colin Bluekens), the sisters are joined by a zany ensemble cast including Abby McDougall as elf warrior Kaliope, Emily Thorne as leather-clad strongwoman Lilith, and Moses Kouyate as the not-so evil demon lord, Orcus. Together, the entourage is highly entertaining to watch as they duel cackling half-bear, half insects, challenge malicious cheerleaders to a dance-off, and slay even more unconventional foes including a giant eyeball and formidable blob of Jell-O.

Designed by T. Erin Gruber, the props add whimsical touches to the fantastical realm of Dungeons & Dragons while creating contrasting scenes of normalcy in the real world. Along with Rebecca Cypher and Rory Turner's fanciful displays of shadow puppetry, the production's most striking images are that of Agnes battling the snarling multi-headed dragon as red light bathes the stage. Transitions from the game world to the real one are seamlessly executed, some of them featuring high school janitors who helpfully sweep away the bodies of slain enemies. Though Nguyen's script contains a few prevailing loose ends, the production's overall effect is one of escapism woven deftly with reality.