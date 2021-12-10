BWW Review: 5@50 is a Compelling Night of Theatre

Olivia, Norma, Lorene, Fern, and Tricia have been close-knit pals since childhood. Upon approaching their 50th birthdays, trepidation and uncertainty hook their claws in deeply, unearthing long-buried resentments and casting light on a devastating addiction that threatens to sever their decades-long bond.

Written by Edmonton playwright Brad Fraser, 5@50 was first produced by the Royal Exchange Theatre Company in 2011 in Manchester, England and was subsequently performed at Vancouver's Ruby Slippers and Zee Zee Theatres. After being postponed due to Covid-19, the production finally takes centre stage at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre. Directed by Louise Mallory and featuring a cast of five exceptional actresses, 5@50 is a labour of love and a testament to the resiliency of our local arts community.

We first meet our heroines at Olivia's birthday party, a boozy affair complete with decadent chocolate cake and more than a few filthy jokes. But it is not long before the birthday bliss sours, ending after a drunken Olivia hurls unprovoked expletives and vomits on the front of Tricia's jacket. Concerned and perturbed, Tricia, Fern, Lorene, and Olivia's partner Norma fear for their friend's well-being, spending the following days and weeks skirting an intervention.

The production features an excellent cast of local actresses, each bringing nuance to their challenging roles. As the struggling Olivia, Nicolle Lemay is both fierce and vulnerable, capturing her character's struggles with alcohol and desperation to repair her closest relationships. Cinnamon Stacey plays Olivia's partner Norma, bringing life to Norma's broad spectrum of compassionate to exasperated emotions. Elizabeth Marsh is both tough and elegant as voice of reason Lorene, and Ursula Pattloch garners big laughs as the saucy and yoga-obsessed Fern. Rounding out the group is Anne Marie Szucs as Tricia, whose spitfire persona wavers in the face of a debilitating new diagnosis. From the moment the women first gather, the audience becomes a proverbial fly on the wall, drawn in by the authenticity portrayed by these characters.

The drama unfolds on a suitably minimalist set designed by Joan Heys Hawkins and Hailey Bly. It consists of a background of chairs and an inviting-looking sofa while the foreground's table and chairs serve as locations varying from a dining room to bar table. Rebecca Cave's lighting design ranges from cozy warmth to ominous reds and tentative spotlights, elevating the piece's myriad of moods. Though scene transitions and passage of time are occasionally fuzzy, the overall production is compelling, the 5 friendships brought to life by talented storytellers.

5@50 runs at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre until December 18. Masking and proof of Covid-19 vaccination are mandatory for all patrons.

Photo Credit: Scott Henderson, Henderson Images