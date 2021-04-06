UnTheatre Co. Presents THE IMPOSSIBLE SHOW

The legendary multi-award-winning stage show Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind (now in its 4th decade!) continues its live nationwide adaptation on Zoom with two special, two-person performances on April 9th and 10th, 2021 at 9pm Eastern Standard Time. Now in its 6th month with a nationwide cast and audience as Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Zoom, the show will again attempt the IMPOSSIBLE: performing 30 Plays in 60 Minutes with 2 People! Writing, directing and performing are show creator and Neo-Futurism inventor Greg Allen (he/him/his) and Jasmine Rose (they/them/theirs), a four-year veteran of Detroit's UnTheatre Company's ongoing run of Too Much Light.... And they're performing for free to raise money for the beloved theater company!

"When I opened the show in 1988 people thought I was out of my mind," says Allen, "'30 Plays in 60 Minutes? That's impossible!'." The show went on to run continually for 28 years in Chicago and ongoingly with hundreds of productions literally around the world.

When the pandemic hit, producer Christina Killmar didn't want to stop their four-year run of Too Much Light... so she talked to Allen about adapting it to be performed live on Zoom. "I thought that was an insane idea so of course I said 'Yes' and joined the cast from Chicago" says Allen. Performing every weekend with a cast from New York to California signing on live to Zoom proved exciting and the show continued its run to great acclaim.

"There are other companies showing live theater on film or creating canned videos, but our audience is joining us for a LIVE interactive performance on Zoom with all the ritual traditions of the stage show: play order determined by the audience, the menu, the clock, the nametags, audience participation, new plays every week - the works! It's the closest thing you'll get to in-person theater during the pandemic" says Allen.

When it looked like the cast would be shorthanded in the beginning of April, Allen asked Rose if they would be up for attempting the impossible: performing the show with only two people. "It sounds impossible. It's never been done. It couldn't be done on stage, but on Zoom...? I'll do it!" answered Rose.

So, for the first time in the 33-year history of Too Much Light..., two Neo-Futurists will attempt to perform all "30 Plays in 60 Minutes" starting at 9pm on Friday and Saturday, April 9th and 10th, 2021. Admission is the usual sliding scale of $10 to $20 and every penny raised will go to benefit UnTheatre Company! "Such a special show deserves a special beneficiary," declared Rose.

Tickets are available at www.UnTheatreCo.org. Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Zoom will then continue its regular performances every Friday and Saturday at 9pm on April 23rd and 24th and beyond with its usual nationwide cast of Neo-Futurist writer/director/performers including Allen and Rose.