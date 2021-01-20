Rep. Brenda Lawrence Tells AMERICAN BLACK JOURNAL The Harrowing Story Of The Assault On The Congress

In an exclusive interview. Rep. Brenda Lawrence tells 'American Black Journal' the harrowing story of the assault on the U.S. Congress Watch tonight at 7:30 on Detroit Public TV (56.1)

As the nation prepares for the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as its lawfully elected president, "American Black Journal" speaks to Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence about what it was like to be on the floor of the House of Representatives when it came under attack by a violent mob on January 6.

She gives a harrowing account of the experience, her fear as police suddenly began shouting for her and her colleagues to take cover behind their desks and to don gas masks, to hear the assailants beating on the doors of the chamber and to be rushed to a safe room for their protection. It's a chilling reminder of the real danger our election officials were in that day.

U.S. Rep. Lawrence also shares her thoughts on the debate over impeaching President Trump for inciting the violence and the unfounded comparisons made between the attack on the Capitol and the Black Lives Matter protests. She talks about the way police handled the insurrection and the current security measures in place at the Capitol and for Congressional members.

Plus, she underscores the importance of preserving democracy and of Democrats and Republicans working together after Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president.