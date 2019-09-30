Lauryn Hobbs' RHAPSODY IN BLUE Selected To Premiere With Runyonland Victor's Series

Lauryn Hobbs, a Senior Musical Theatre Major at the University of Michigan, has been selected as the playwright in residence of Runyonland Productions' inaugural Victor's Series. RHAPSODY IN BLUE explores the experience of a straight-laced, ambitious college girl who begins to lose her identity in a toxic relationship with a man who is far from who he claims to be. She's the forced to make the choice; love or her sanity.

Hobbs stated, "Rhapsody in Blue is a tribute to the murder ballad "Omie Wise" but focusing on college women in relationships. Many young women find themselves in the same position as the main character of the song, drowning in a toxic "situationship," facing a heavy school load, doubt, uncertainty, and alcohol abuse. I hope [the audience] can go home after the show and weigh the good and the bad of holding onto certain people in their lives that might be drowning them in one way or another."Lauryn Hobbs is a Senior Musical Theatre Major at the University of Michigan. She was a finalist for the Kennedy Center's Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards with her play ANGEL'S PLAYGROUND. Casting for RHAPSODY IN BLUE will be announced soon.

The Runyonland Victors Series is a new play development program aimed at launching the careers of young playwrights at U of M. Through the initiative, RHAPSODY IN BLUE will have two developmental workshops over the year, culminating in a full public production at the Duderstadt Video Studio on the University of Michigan's North Campus on April 2nd and 3rd, 2020. Hobbs will also receive one-on-one mentorship from a specially-curated Broadway playwright, to be announced.

Founded in 2017 by executive producer Thomas Laub, Runyonland Productions is represented on Broadway this season with Jeremy O. Harris's SLAVE PLAY and David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA. Upcoming: Douglas Carter Beane's WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS and Noah Kieserman's SHEL. Runyonland is committed to creating a sustainable theatrical infrastructure to provide a link between the Ann Arbor and New York artistic communities.

Tickets will be available for presale at www.RunyonlandProds.com. Visit RunyonlandProds.com or call (704) 778-2144 for more information.





